ANC disappointed in Western Cape’s health budget

Cape Town - The ANC is concerned that while the provincial health department’s budget allocation for the 2021/22 financial year is R 27.3 billion, only R10 million was allocated for the rebuilding of the GF Jooste hospital. Speaking during the debate on the department’s budget, ANC provincial health spokesperson Rachel Windvogel said: “This means Manenberg will not have a hospital until 2030. It is a concern that not a single cent has been spent on the rebuilding of the GF Jooste hospital which was closed down by this government in 2014. “We are also concerned with cuts in the infrastructure budget, particularly for upgrades and additions. “This department is ignoring and avoiding fixing real challenges. It only cares about rushing to do quick fixes,” said Windvogel. Meanwhile, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said earmarked priority allocations included R1.1 billion for infrastructure, including the Tygerberg Hospital maintenance and capital programme.

Other infrastructure projects earmarked for funding by the department include Klipfontein Hospita. Mbombo said: “The tender for the professional service providers has been advertised and is currently going through the various processes related to the tendering processes.”

Meanwhile, Mbombo said of 133 000 health workers in the province, both in the public and private sectors, 41,314 have been vaccinated and there are 91,686 more to go.

Mbombo said: “R832 million has been earmarked to provide R250 million to continue to invest in staff safety through the acquisition of PPE, and R250 million for surveillance and testing.

“R332 million will be invested into the health-care platform to continue the operations of the Brackengate Hospital of Hope and Sonstraal for the year.

“The department will also provide relief to the central, regional and district hospitals by allowing for Covid-19 staff contracts to be extended in anticipation of the third wave,” said Mbombo.

Cape Argus