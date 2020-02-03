ANC in the Western Cape to revive non-functional branches









ANC's Western Cape's Lerumo Kalako said: “We have found on the ground that most of the branches have become non-functional after the elections.” Next to Kalako is Ronalda Nalumango. Picture: Vincent Cruywagen/Cape Argus Cape Town - One of the major challenges the ANC’s Western Cape interim provincial working committee (IPC) has encountered in the past five months is the revival of branches. This was one of the critical issues raised by the IPC convener, Lerumo Kalako, and co-ordinator, Ronalda Nalumango, at a press briefing on Sunday. Kalako said: “We have found on the ground that most of the branches have become non-functional after the elections. That is why the communities don’t feel our presence on the ground. The IPC has identified 11 municipalities that are low-hanging fruits for ANC-led coalitions and outright majority in the next five years before local government elections.” On the issue of train arson, Nalumango added that the IPC accepted that arson was generally a crime of the disempowered, but there was also genuine vandalism, mostly caused by those who took drugs. “A more comprehensive approach, which looks both into enforcement of the railway transport unit but also the social economic issues that lead to a great sense of disempowerment, is needed. We have requested our provincial structures and community safety MEC to delve deeper into the matter and look at who is behind the arson attacks. These actions are affecting everyone in the province,” he said.

The issue of the provincial conference of the ANC in the Western Cape also came under the spotlight, and Nalumango reiterated that they were on course to meet the deadline.

“The IPC has set April as our target month for the provincial conference. We as the IPC were assigned to the province to arrange the conference within nine months.

“Anything beyond that date depends on the National Executive Committee (NEC) as the upper structure. They will do an assessment on the work we have done since August last year until May. If the NEC is satisfied with the work, we will go to a conference. Where the NEC feels more work needs to be done, then the IPC will continue its work beyond the May deadline,” Nalumango said.

The IPC also announced this month to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of Nelson Mandela from Victor Verster Prison. The IPC will hold a commemoration event at the prison, now Drakenstein Correctional Services, to honour the late president.

The IPC expressed concern about the state of the economy in the province, in particular the railway infrastructure, purportedly to be operating at less than a third of its complete fleet.

Kalako added that the IPC was dissatisfied with the implementation of MyCiTi bus routes, which seem unable to reach certain parts of the city. To address the issue, the IPC indicated the next step would be to engage with the Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula.

