This was one of the critical issues raised by the IPC convener, Lerumo Kalako, and co-ordinator, Ronalda Nalumango, at a press briefing on Sunday.
Kalako said: “We have found on the ground that most of the branches have become non-functional after the elections. That is why the communities don’t feel our presence on the ground. The IPC has identified 11 municipalities that are low-hanging fruits for ANC-led coalitions and outright majority in the next five years before local government elections.”
On the issue of train arson, Nalumango added that the IPC accepted that arson was generally a crime of the disempowered, but there was also genuine vandalism, mostly caused by those who took drugs.
“A more comprehensive approach, which looks both into enforcement of the railway transport unit but also the social economic issues that lead to a great sense of disempowerment, is needed. We have requested our provincial structures and community safety MEC to delve deeper into the matter and look at who is behind the arson attacks. These actions are affecting everyone in the province,” he said.