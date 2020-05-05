ANC member in Western Cape legislature recovering from Covid-19 in hospital

Cape Town - The ANC’s provincial legislature spokesperson on Social Development, Gladys Bakubaku-Vos, is recovering in a Cape Town hospital after she was admitted on Saturday, and testing positive for Covid-19.

Speaking by phone from her hospital ward bed, Bakubaku-Vos said: “I’m better than on Saturday, every day I feel better. When they brought me here I couldn’t breathe, but now I’m breathing easily.”

Asked where she thought she might have caught the infection, Bakubaku-Vos, who has been a regular visitor to the Strandfontein temporary camp, said: “The first thing that came to my mind when I was diagnosed was Strandfontein. However, I have also had another challenge since my car broke down and I was using an Uber to carry out my oversight visits, but I was always wearing my mask.”

News of Bakubaku-Vos’s recovery came as the province reported that as of yesterday, the Western Cape had recorded an additional six Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 64.

Premier Alan Winde said: “We are seeing an acceleration in positive Covid-19 cases, which indicates established transmission of the virus between residents in communities, and that the curve is continuing to climb at a faster rate.”