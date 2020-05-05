ANC member in Western Cape legislature recovering from Covid-19 in hospital
Cape Town - The ANC’s provincial legislature spokesperson on Social Development, Gladys Bakubaku-Vos, is recovering in a Cape Town hospital after she was admitted on Saturday, and testing positive for Covid-19.
Speaking by phone from her hospital ward bed, Bakubaku-Vos said: “I’m better than on Saturday, every day I feel better. When they brought me here I couldn’t breathe, but now I’m breathing easily.”
Asked where she thought she might have caught the infection, Bakubaku-Vos, who has been a regular visitor to the Strandfontein temporary camp, said: “The first thing that came to my mind when I was diagnosed was Strandfontein. However, I have also had another challenge since my car broke down and I was using an Uber to carry out my oversight visits, but I was always wearing my mask.”
News of Bakubaku-Vos’s recovery came as the province reported that as of yesterday, the Western Cape had recorded an additional six Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 64.
Premier Alan Winde said: “We are seeing an acceleration in positive Covid-19 cases, which indicates established transmission of the virus between residents in communities, and that the curve is continuing to climb at a faster rate.”
Winde announced that the provincial government had launched a radio advert in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa, and that the ad ran across 29 radio stations in the province.
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said she had visited Dunoon, which is in the Western Sub-District and which is also one of the sub-districts with the highest number of infections in the metro.
Mbombo said: “Dunoon, which has high vulnerability because it’s densely populated, with 35 769 people living in an estimated 13 356 households, and high levels of poverty, is an area of concern for us. We call on this community to exercise the utmost caution in their daily lives to avoid contracting the virus,” she said.@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus