ANC mourns Langa councillor who died following battle with Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The ANC is mourning the death of Langa (Ward 51) Councillor Nomtha Dilima, who died on Wednesday. Dilima, 63, succumbed to Covid-19 after being hospitalised for a month at Vincent Pallotti Hospital. Dilima’s daughter, Makauta Dilima, said the family was still in shock and were looking to bury her next week. She said the family would remember her for being a reliant servant of her community and the people of Cape Town. “In her involvement in the ANC as a comrade and community builder, she brought in a new perspective for emancipation of women, poverty eradication and gender awareness debates by remaining an educator and a robust advocate for the vulnerable and the elder people,” said the daughter.

ANC Chief Whip in the City Thandi Makasi, who worked closely with Dilima, remembered her as a servant who was committed to her work and served the people with pride.

“She served the ANC and the community of Langa very well, even under tremendous pressure and challenges she faced. Her love and understanding for community development was undisputed. She was an activist on the ground who tackled and dealt with issues head-on,” she said.

GOOD secretary-general Brett Heron said she was an outstanding councillor who worked tirelessly for the betterment of Langa.

Herron said he got acquainted with Dilima when she was part of a consultative group established by the City to plan the upgrade and conversion of migrant labour hostels into family homes. “She was an extraordinary councillor. Dedicated and committed to the betterment of the lives of the people of Langa. We have lost a true public servant,” said Herron.

Founder of Concerned Residents of Langa Songi Masoka said the community had lost a mother, leader and visionary who went beyond the call of duty and got her boots dirty to help.

[email protected]