ANC MPL Danville Smith arrested by Vredendal police in sting operation

Cape Town - Vredendal police have arrested ANC MPL Danville Smith for fraud and attempted car theft after a sting operation following a period of surveillance. Police said Smith was arrested with two foreign nationals in “an intelligence driven operation by members attached to Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations Unit, Vredendal Crime Intelligence, Flying Squad, Crime Prevention, Vehicle Crime Investigations Unit and Provincial Narcotics”.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said: “Vredendal Clusters became aware of a modus operandi of theft of motor vehicles during the past six months, emanating from owners advertising their vehicles on social media.” He said that police had found that the the targets of the crime were registered car owners who were approached by a bogus buyer who made electronic payments and sent fraudulent bank notifications to the seller, prompting the release of the vehicle with documentation. “A successful integrated undercover operation was conducted, which also led to the seizure of a white BMW. As the investigation progresses, more arrests could be made.”

Smith and the other two suspects are due to appear in the Vredendal Magistrates Court on Thursday. Reacting to the news of the arrest on Tuesday evening, ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) convenor Lerumo Kalako said the party had only just heard the news and would be following up to get more details. “As you are aware, Smith is already on a step aside, but we will probe the matter and we will be getting in touch with him to get him to explain himself.”

Provincial ANC spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said the ANC was still gathering the facts, but would comment and release a statement around the arrest at the appropriate time. In May last year Smith stepped aside from his role as an MPL and his position on the opposition front bench as the provincial ANC local government spokesperson. The stepping aside followed allegations of involvement in corrupt activities and an appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville.

At that time Smith said he was innocent and blamed his political rivals for his troubles and said he would work with the Hawks to get to the truth of the charges against him. He said he welcomed the opportunity to clear his name in a court of law. In that particular matter the Hawks had investigated irregularities at the Cederberg municipality during Smith’s tenure as Ward 5 councillor for Lambert’s Bay in 2016.