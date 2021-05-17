ANC MPL Danville Smith blames political rivals for corruption woes

Cape Town - ANC MPL Danville Smith, who has stepped aside following allegations of involvement in corrupt activities, will appear in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, May 19, on corruption charges.

Smith, who denies the accusations, has blamed his political rivals for his troubles and said he will continue to work with the Hawks to get to the truth of the charges against him.

The Hawks have investigated irregularities at the Cederberg municipality during his tenure as Ward 5 councillor for Lambert’s Bay in 2016.

At a news briefing, Smith reiterated his innocence but said he welcomed the opportunity to clear his name in a court of law.

“There should be little doubt that these concocted charges are politically driven and are part of a plot to paint the ANC as corrupt.

“Meanwhile, for some time, my name has been linked to investigations about PPE and I would like to say for the record that I have never been involved in any PPE procurement irregularities in any municipality. If anyone has substantive proof to the contrary, they are welcome to report this to the relevant authorities for investigation.”

On the question of what next for Smith, the ANC’s leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore said: “We will be appointing an acting ANC spokesperson on local government. Our caucus political committee, in consultation with the Interim Provincial Committee, will finalise the conditions for MPL Smith during this period.

“I welcome the example which has been set by him and trust that this matter will be finalised without delays in the court.”

At the same time, the South African Communist Party (SACP) said that to show its support for the ANC with regards to enforcing the step aside rule, it will take the same action against any member who may be charged with corruption or serious crime in a court of law to dissuade any who may be tempted by corruption.

SACP Central Committee Member Alex Mashilo said: “We reiterate our stance in support of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, and against weaponisation of corruption allegations.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus