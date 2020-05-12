ANC MPL Gladys Bakubaku-Vos shares her Covid-19 recovery process

Cape Town - The ANC’s provincial spokesperson on social development Gladys Bakubaku-Vos has urged South Africans not to stigmatise those who contract Covid-19.

Speaking as she left Netcare Blaauwberg Hospital on Monday, Bakubaku-Vos said: “I am over the moon that I have been cured. I thank God, but I want to remind all South Africans and especially those in our townships and other communities that Covid-19 is real and it kills.

“I was very scared, but our people must know that keeping their houses and surroundings clean, washing hands and sanitising as often as possible and always wearing a mask, is the only way they can avoid getting sick.”

She added: “The doctors and nurses looked after me very well and I am very grateful to them for being with me all the way from when I was first admitted barely walking or breathing to now when I can walk without assistance and have no trouble breathing.”

After Bakubaku-Vos was admitted to hospital, the Legislature’s James Retief said: “Other members of the provincial parliament who had contact with member Bakubaku-Vos submitted themselves for testing and went into self-quarantine pending their results.