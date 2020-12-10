ANC optimistic about 2021 elections after grabbing two wards from DA in Oudtshoorn

Cape Town - The provincial ANC is feeling optimistic about its prospects in the 2021 local government elections after grabbing two wards from DA in Oudtshoorn, even though the DA managed to cling on to one ward in the area. Speaking after Wednesday’s by-elections, ANC Western Cape co-ordinator Ronalda Nalumango said: “The ANC is continuing to grow in the province and has taken two wards from the DA in Oudtshoorn, and narrowly lost the third one by 14 votes. “The results of Wednesday’s by-elections mean that the DA has 12 seats out of 25. Pushing the DA down from its majority is a major achievement. It is proof that the DA can be beaten, and in fact, is continuing to decline. Oudtshoorn is an encouragement for next year’s local government elections.” ANC Western Cape convener Lerumo Kalako said: “In ward 9 in Langeberg, the ANC won the biggest voting district and has shown a substantial increase, hence, our optimism. “We are disappointed to have lost ward 12 in Zwelihle. We will be working to the maxim to get our message to resonate with all voters in the Western Cape and to continue to grow.”

However, DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said: “The results of the by-elections that took place yesterday are indicative of two things: the DA retains its steady course of regrowth while the ANC continues its decline, and that South Africans have demonstrated that they place their confidence in large parties like the DA with a proven track record of governance, instead of smaller parties.

“In the Western Cape, in ward 115 in the City of Cape Town, DA support grew, showing a 12.68 percentage point increase. The DA also retained Langeberg.”

On the loss of the two wards in Oudtshoorn, Gwarube said: “Over the past year, the DA embarked on a journey to correct its path. Organisations must go through a period of renewal and regrowth. This inevitably led to some disgruntled councillors, most of them facing disciplinary action, leaving the party. This is what happened in Oudtshoorn, where we have lost two wards.

“It is significant to note that in ward 4, Oudtshoorn, with a majority black electorate, DA support held while the ANC support continued its downward course, going from 47% to 42.2%. of the vote.”

