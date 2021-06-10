ANC queries Cape officials renting government houses from as little as R1 500 a month

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape legislature wants to know whether provincial government officials are paying market related rents in the government properties they occupy in some of Cape Town’s suburbs. Leader of the official opposition in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore said the party wants full disclosure about every official who is staying in provincial government property.

The provincial Department of Human Settlements revealed in the legislature that a number of government officials lived in government properties in areas such as Plumstead, Gardens and Milnerton for as little as R1 500 in monthly rent. “There needs to be full disclosure about every official who is staying in provincial government property. We need to know exactly what rental they are paying and also their salary level. “As the ANC, we are concerned that there may be some officials who can afford to buy or rent in the market, while others who really need such accommodation are not assisted.

"Also, we need to know the criteria for those who are leasing; how the leases were advertised and the process followed to award leases to certain officials. We will get to the bottom of this," said Dugmore.

Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers had responded to ANC’s Andile Lili’s query about whether the department and municipalities in the province owned properties that have been rented out to government officials with a spreadsheet detailing the properties, their addresses and monthly rents paid. However, Simmers omitted the names of the government officials saying that information was prevented by the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013. He also said the department could not respond to the question about the supply of information pertaining to municipal rental stock.