ANC says deadline looms for Winde to act against Bredell
Cape Town - The ANC said the deadline is looming for Premier Alan Winde to take action against Local Government MEC Anton Bredell after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found him guilty of breaching the executive ethics code.
Mkhwebane’s investigation substantiated a claim made by provincial leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore that Bredell wrote to the acting mayor of George instructing the council not to proceed with the appointment of a director for corporate services, until permission was granted by the DA’s federal executive.
Dugmore is now urging Winde to comment on Mkhwebane’s findings and to table them in the legislature on or before Thursday, February 4.
Dugmore said: “The latest possible deadline that Winde must submit a copy of the report to the legislature, including action taken or to be taken is 14 days from January 21. The deadline is therefore Thursday, February 4, 2021.”
“The ANC caucus is calling on Winde to fire Bredell. The breach of the Executive Ethics Act is very serious and amounts to a shocking abuse of Bredell’s office. Not removing him from cabinet will make a mockery of Winde’s commitment in 2019 that he would run a clean government without fear or favour. He promised to act against wayward MEC’s,” said Dugmore.
Dugmore said he would write to Speaker Masizole Mnqasela to request his intervention to ensure that the deadline is met and the report tabled in the legislature.
Yesterday Winde’s spokesperson Bianca Capazorio said: “We note that MPL Dugmore is once again sensationalizing the actual findings of the report and continues to suggest remedial action that has not been determined reasonable or necessary by the public protector.”
“For the record, the extent of the remedial action requested is limited to providing a report to the Western Cape provincial legislature, with comments from the premier, if any. Premier Winde is finalising his review of the report and a further statement in this regard will be issued soon,” said Capazorio.
