ANC says Western Cape is in breach of its own constitution over environment commissioner

Cape Town - The ANC in the Province has once again called for the appointment of an environmental commissioner and said that by failing to appoint one, the Western Cape is in breach of its own constitution. Leader of the provincial opposition Cameron Dugmore said that while the province had previously said there was no need for such a post as enough legislation exists at a provincial and national level to deal with environmental issues, the ANC was not convinced.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dugmore said that although the ANC had not originally agreed with the writers of the provincial constitution when they included the office in the provinces law, they now believed the establishment of the office was crucial. In June last year when the Province proposed an amendment to the provincial constitution to do away with the post, the DA was warned it would lose, because such a vote in the legislature needed a two-thirds majority, or 26 votes. With the recent loss of Chief Whip Lorraine Botha, the DA only has 23 MPLs and while the EFF has been silent on the matter, all the other parties have said they would oppose such an amendment.

Dugmore also said that the DA wanted to drop the post because the “developers lobby was against the appointment”. However, Western Cape Property Development Forum (WCPDF) chairperson Deon van Zyl said: “As the WCPDF, we have not to date heard any news of this proposed structure. “We look forward to receiving detailed information so that we can study the proposal and give an informed opinion on behalf of our industry.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Milnerton Central Ratepayers’ Association (MCRA) environmental head Caroline Marx said the organisation would welcome any measure that would improve environmental accountability. Milnerton Central Ratepayers’ Association environmental head, Caroline Marx. l FILE However, she said taxpayers already fund the Department of Environment whose role it is to oversee such matters and the MCRA was concerned that such an office would just add to the tax burden. Marx said: “We would prefer that the central government ensured that existing structures work effectively and are held accountable, rather than adding yet more layers to an already complex situation.”

Story continues below Advertisement