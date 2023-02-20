ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula expected to appoint new ANC convener in Western Cape

Cape Town - ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is expected to appoint a new interim provincial co-ordination (IPC) convener to replace Ronalda Nalumango in the coming days. Nalumango was elected as a member of the ANC’s most powerful structure between elective conferences, the National Executive Committee, at the Nasrec elective conference in December.

Sources in the provincial ANC told the Cape Argus that Nalumango, according to the ANC’s Constitution, is expected to vacate her role as IPC convener. A letter by Mbalula to NEC members partly confirms that she - along with others who now hold dual roles - will be resigning. Mbalula’s letter, dated February 7, to NEC members invokes Rule 12.14 of the ANC Constitution and says that any NEC member “elected, or co-opted at, or after, the 55th National Conference should resign forthwith from any position on a provincial, regional or branch executive committee”.

“Kindly forward resignation letters to the secretary-general’s office soonest,” Mbalula’s letter read. The Cape Argus approach Mbalula for comment, but he had not responded at the time of writing. Nalumango had not responded to questions sent to her at the time of writing. One of the sources said Mbalula addressed this matter privately in his visit to the province last week.

Those who supported President Cyril Ramaphosa in the recent conference are bandying about former provincial deputy secretary Thandi Manikivana's name as Nalumango’s possible replacement. Meanwhile, the party’s National Working Committee finalised the list of a new ANC Veteran’s League provincial task team (PTT). A Veteran League’s letter, dated February 13, confirms the new PTT members are convener Nompumelelo Hani, deputy convenor James Ngculu, coordinator ErnestTheron, deputy coordinator Sakina Hoosein and head of fundraising Sindiso Mfenyana.