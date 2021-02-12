ANC Struggle veteran Auntie Rashida dies aged 78

Cape Town - ANC Struggle veteran Rashida Abdullah, known fondly as Auntie Rashida, has died at the age of 78. Announcing the death, the ANC’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “Auntie Rashida Abdullah was one of the most loyal and dedicated cadres of our movement. Her death marks the end of a revolutionary life that was genuinely dedicated to the struggle for liberation.” Mabe said: “She belonged to that generation of freedom fighters who were prepared to lay down their lives in pursuit of the liberation of the people of South Africa. Her passing has robbed the liberation movement of a dedicated and committed servant who placed the freedom and aspirations of the oppressed masses above her own life and personal comfort.” “History will remember her for her role during the intensified mass struggles of the 1980s, especially in Khayelitsha. A devoted member of the Call of Islam, Auntie Rashida was relentless and unwavering in her steadfast commitment to confront the evils and injustices of apartheid and to build a free and democratic South Africa,” said Mabe.

“A selfless and fearless cadre, she assisted Umkhonto weSizwe combatants who needed shelter and other forms of support as they executed their missions against the apartheid regime. This, she did, at a time when it was extremely risky and dangerous to be associated with the ANC and the people’s army.”

Abdullah served in both the provincial executive committee (PEC) and national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC Women's League from 1997 to 2002 and from 2008 to 2015 respectively. She was also central in leading the sectoral work of the ANC in the province during elections.

Mabe said: “As a member of the ANC Women’s League, Auntie Rashida, contributed enormously to the fight for gender equality and women empowerment.”

MP Faiez Jacobs said: “We salute her memory and legacy and call on young women to emulate her example of giving, building solidarity amongst African and Coloured communities.”

SA First convenor Rod Solomons said: “What a dedicated, principled and feisty comrade. You knew exactly where you stood with her and there were no short cuts with her. I was privileged to work with her for a period in the ANC Western Cape's offices. They don't make them like her anymore.”

Cape Argus