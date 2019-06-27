ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs, left, welcomes former DA Speaker of Cederberg Municipality Benjamin Zass to the party after his defection.

Cape Town - The resignation and defection to the ANC of a senior DA councillor from the West Coast Cederberg Municipality has propelled the ANC into the leadership of the municipality. Benjamin Zass who, until he quit, was speaker of the municipality, said: “The last straw that caused me to resign was the DA’s position on the ANC’S land policy, expropriation without compensation.”

The former councillor said: “I knew the DA was uncomfortable with any situation that has to do with the redress of past injustices, but this was one issue I could not let go of. The DA delivers services to a few, and not to the majority, of our people.”

The defection is set to trigger a by-election as Zass was, until his resignation yesterday, the ward 3 councillor in Clanwilliam.

Zass’ resignation came after the ANC brought an urgent motion to remove DA mayor William Farmer and his deputy Francina Sokuyeka (DA). They have been replaced by Sylvia Qunta and Mariaan Nel respectively.

The new speaker is the ANC’s Paul Strauss.

ANC members elected themselves to the positions after the DA caucus walked out of the meeting. The DA is considering bringing a legal challenge about the resignation.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “The party will not allow rogue members to cause destruction. The party must act against people who subject themselves to the party’s constitution and then go against it.”

ANC shadow local government MEC Danville Smith said: “We warned the DA about its arrogance in municipalities. We have given them more than enough time to correct their mistakes but they have failed to do so.

“We saw this in Knysna, which is now controlled by an ANC-led coalition and other municipalities. More will follow this trend.”

During a ceremony held in the boardroom of the leader of the opposition’s office at the provincial parliament, Zass handed over his DA membership certificate to ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs, before he signed his new ANC membership.

“It has been a long journey back home from the days of the UDF (United Democratic Front). I was originally a member of the ANC a long time ago and now I am back home,” said Zass.

