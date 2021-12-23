ANC treasurer in the Central Karoo Ronnie Klink, his son and daughter killed in N1 crash

Cape Town - Tributes are pouring in for the ANC leader in the Central Karoo, Ronnie Klink, his son and daughter who died in a head-on-collision on the N1 near Beaufort West this morning. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Deanna February said EMS responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka at 00:50 on Thursday.

The incident involved a light motor vehicle and a minibus. February said the incident involved 10 patients. Unfortunately, six patients sustained fatal injuries. One patient sustained serious injuries and two minor injuries. "One patient was transported to Beaufort West Hospital, and one refused transport. A total of two ambulances, a rescue vehicle and two response vehicles were on scene," she said.

Department of transport and public works spokesperson Jandre Bakker said nine people died in two separate vehicle crashes in the Western Cape in the early hours of this morning. ANC spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said the ANC in the Western Cape was saddened and in mourning over the death of its Central Karoo treasurer Klink. Mtsweni said comrade Klink, his son and daughter, and a third person died in head-on-collision on the N1 near Beaufort West.