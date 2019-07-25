Cynthia Stoulo

Cape Town - Residents in Valhalla Park who are reeling after an ANC volunteer was gunned down in front of her seven-year-old child, said they are worried that the child’s life was scarred by this incident. The incident happened around 7.30am yesterday morning. Cynthia Stoulo, better-known as Miemie, was shot several times in the face in what appeared to be a hit and she died on the scene.

An ANC ward councillor, Delmaine Cottee said: “We are saddened by the tragic incident. Miemie was an activist, an ANC volunteer and someone who was vocal about gangsterism in the area and especially about violence against women and children.

“The motive for the shooting of Miemie is unknown at this stage, but we are appealing to the community to come forward with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspect.”

Another ANC councillor Rhoda Bazier said it was sad that a woman was so cold-bloodedly murdered just days before the start of Women’s Month and the celebration of Women’s Day.

“It is sad that such a gruesome murder preceded Women’s Month. The killing of the defenceless by gangsters, or whatever they call themselves, is totally unacceptable. I’m really concerned about the well-being of her seven-year-old child who witnessed the incident. His entire community has been disrupted and the child is going to need constant counselling to erase that horrible memory.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirming the incident, said the woman was walking with her son when an unknown male approached and shot her.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large. Van Wyk added that the incident was gang-related and a murder case had been opened for investigation.

Meanwhile, in another incident that happened at about 11.45 a 21-year-old man was stabbed at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Van Wyk confirmed that a murder case had been opened.

