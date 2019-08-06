The ANC leadership in the City Council wants the public protector to probe the City’s alleged irregular expenditure of R65m. File picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The ANC leadership in the City Council is heading to the public protector to probe the City’s alleged irregular expenditure. ANC Cape Town chief whip Thandi Makasi said: “The DA-led City has lost its clean audit status from the previous financial years due to material non-compliance with, among others, supply chain management (SCM); irregular expenditure and weakness in consequence management.

“The irregular expenditure has worsened in 2018/19 than the previous financial year 2017/18.”

Makasi said these are signs of corrupt tendencies in the administration of the City and that taxpayers money are being used recklessly and fraudulently.

“The deputy mayor, Ian Neilson, must be held to account, especially on the extension of the traffic contravention services.”

Cape Town’s City Council was red-flagged by Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu for irregular spending of R65million and for underspending on two projects to the tune of R183.5m.

According to the AG’s report, all metros incurred irregular expenditure over the past three years.

The report said the non-compliance of SCM was in connection with traffic contravention services.

The contracts relating to traffic contravention services were extended three times without following the prescribed process, resulting in irregular expenditure of R65m.

The total value of the extensions represented 87% of the original contract value.

The AG also flagged two water projects for underspending of the annual budget by R183.5m.

ANC Dullah Omar Region (Cape metro) chairman Xolani Sotashe said: “We have a duty to the people of this city to report the City regarding these irregularities.

“The City underspent by 27.2% between June 2017 to June 2018, which is a worrying factor for the ANC and had directly negatively affected their service delivery mandate.”

Mayor Dan Plato refuted the ANC’s claims, accusing the critics of recycling old stories that have already been addressed.

“The ANC complains about not being consulted on our budgetary processes, but perhaps if they attended the sub councils and council meetings where these matters are discussed openly in a multi-party platform and in the presence of the public, they would have had a chance to provide their input. To claim they were not consulted is just pure nonsense, with empty claims like this one becoming standard for the ANC.

They “are welcome to report anything they deem worth reporting, but should perhaps focus on sorting out their own problems after their provincial leadership was disbanded”.

