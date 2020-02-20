Dugmore has also lodged a complaint against Bredell with the public protector.
“We have a litany of examples where we believe that Bredell has not acted to his constitutional and legal mandate, has acted in a biased party political manner and has tended to make decisions which favour one faction in the DA over another,” Dugmore said.
“We are calling on Premier Winde to immediately suspend MEC Bredell pending the investigation by the public protector.”
Translating from a copy of a May 2018 letter written in Afrikaans, Dugmore said: “Bredell writes to the councillors: You are requested in a friendly way not to proceed with this appointment before you receive permission from the federal office of the DA (FedEx).”