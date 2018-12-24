ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore had filed a complaint with Mkhwebane alleging Zille’s son Paul Maree, unduly benefited from his relationship to the premier. picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Months before Premier Helen Zille’s term comes to an end, the ANC Western Cape wants her out of office after the latest public protector probe. Acting ANC provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa said that whenever Zille was in trouble she resorted to insults, while the DA gathered around her like an swarm of angry hornets whose colony had been disturbed.

“We saw it again this (last) week with their ferocious onslaught against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. No matter how hard they shout, Zille, the DA and her social media defenders cannot hide that the public protector nailed her for having violated the Constitution and Executive Ethics Code,” Magaxa said.

Mkhwebane found that Zille breached the Constitution by exposing herself to a risk of a conflict of interests between her official responsibilities and private interests involving her son and his company, Paper Video.

Zille also violated the code by intervening to speed up the delivery of computer tablets to the benefit of her son and his company; and by getting involved herself in the decision to speed up delivery and thereby directly and/or indirectly influenced the procurement for the exclusive use of her son’s company’s services.

But ANC national executive member and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga came to Zille’s defence.

She reportedly said that Mkhwebane is picking on Zille’s son.

In several Twitter posts on the matter, Zille said: “Angie Motshekga is an honourable and honest human being and a dedicated educationist long before she is a politician. Respect.”

