Cape Town - The curious case of the missing R1 million donation is causing further rifts in the leadership of the provincial ANC. Provincial ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs said on Friday that the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) had lifted the suspension of treasurer Maurencia Gillion and decided to return the donation.

“The majority of PEC members took a decision overturning the decision taken earlier last week by the provincial working committee (PWC) to suspend Gillion.

“She remains in her position. We have agreed to return a donation received last week.”

Lionel Adendorf, a member of the PEC, said he attended the meeting, but at no stage were decisions taken to overturn the suspension or return the money.

“If Maurencia wants her suspension lifted, she must approach the national disciplinary committee of the ANC and we can’t return the money because there is no money to return.”

At the core of the debacle was the R1million donated by businessman and Independent Media executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé, which resulted in the subsequent suspension of Gillion, pending an investigation into the election campaign donation.

Last week, the PWC suspended Gillion pending the investigation into the donation from Dr Survé and it was alleged that she distributed the money and failed to return it despite her purportedly being instructed to so by the party.

Reacting to Adendorf’s response, Jacobs said: “Believing that it indeed had the power to make such a decision, the PEC resolved on Friday to lift the suspension.

“According to that decision, provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion returned to her duties.

“This meeting also resolved that all official ANC communications should henceforth come from the office of provincial secretary.”

Jacobs said on Saturday that the PEC had decided to relieve Adendorf of his duties as political head of communications in the province and at the same time sever all ties with Mahendra Shunmoongam, who was a volunteer in the ANC elections office.

Adendorf retorted by tweeting that he never consulted on the statement issued and subsequently has no knowledge thereof.

Adendorf said: “I was asked by some journalists about a statement, purported to be that of the ANC in the Western Cape, that I was relieved of my duties as political head of communications in the province and that I do not speak on behalf of the ANC.

“I had attended the PEC meeting on Friday and when the chairperson of the meeting closed that particular meeting at around 8.45pm, I left with many other PEC members.

“During this particular meeting that I attended, the matters raised in subsequent statements were not discussed and decisions presented in these statements were not taken.”

Adendorf further claimed that since he had become involved in the matter of the donation a day before the elections, he has been subjected to insults on social media and in personal messages, had received threats and had been intimidated.

