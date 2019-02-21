A twar between the ANC in the Western Cape and the DA emerged after the DA blocked and then unblocked the ANC on Twitter. Picture: ANC/Twitter

Cape Town- A twar between the ANC in the Western Cape and the DA emerged after the DA blocked and then unblocked the ANC on Twitter. “We are not surprised by the DA’s action because in the past week we engaged the DA to challenge the propaganda and bile it was spewing out on Twitter. We also made it a point to expose every DA lie as such,” said ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs.

On Wednesday the Cape Times reported that Cape Town residents are concerned about the earthy flavour of their tap water and that Robertson residents feared "poo contamination" due to the taste and smell of their water.

The City of Cape Town reassured residents who have detected an earthy flavour to their tap water that it remains safe to drink, and is compliant with SANS241 standards. The ANC then replied to a tweet of the DA that said, “This is a result(s) of your promises!.”









Jacobs said: “Clearly we hurt the DA, which enjoys making spurious claims, but acts like a schoolyard bully who stops a soccer game and walks off with his ball when things don’t go his way.”

DA national spokesperson Solly Matlatse said that they never blocked the DA and it was a ‘human error’.

“In this case it was a sincere case of human error out of thinking it was probably parody account because when it comes to the ANC Western Cape one never knows that is fictional or real,” he said.





@Our_DA has now unblocked our account!



These actions are exactly like your policy positions and actions. Uninformed by what should be done in a modern constitutional democracy! #WeCu for your lies! #GrowSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/5P8urwZbN9 — ANC Western Cape_za (@ANCWesternCape_) February 20, 2019





