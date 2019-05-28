Western Cape Legislature. File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - One of the younger generation of ANC leaders, Ayanda Precious Bans, 35, is to take up the seat in the Western Cape Legislature that former Premier Ebrahim Rasool declined to fill. The ANC has informed the office of the Speaker, Masizole Mnqasela that Bans, who hails from the ANC Central Karoo Region, will be its 12th member of the Legislature.

Bans grew up in the Murraysburg area and served the ANC and ANC Women’s League in different positions, including Regional Deputy Secretary, Regional Treasurer and also Regional Elections Manager. She is also a University of the Western Cape graduate.

Western Cape ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said in a statement: “Bans represents part of our renewal. She is steeped in the culture of the ANC and will strengthen our team in the Legislature. We wish her well.”

Rasool, former Western Cape premier, in a statement confirmed last week Wednesday that he had tendered his resignation to the incoming speaker of the Western Cape Provincial legislature.

"Since 1994, I had spent 14 of my best years in this Legislature as MPL, MEC in various portfolios, Leader of the Opposition, and even as Premier. While Western Cape politics was always robust, we can all point to the achievements in service delivery that underpinned successive administrations," Rasool said.

"When I was asked to lead the ANC's Elections Campaign in the Western Cape, it was never with the intention to return to the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, but simply to help stem the ANC’s slide in the province and rebuild trust and excitement behind the renewal project headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape. Anything more would be a bonus."