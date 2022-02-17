ANC’s Cameron Dugmore uses Sopa debate to accuse Winde and DA of Fritz cover-up

Cape Town - Leader of the provincial opposition Cameron Dugmore (ANC) has accused Premier Alan Winde and the DA in the province of engaging in a cover-up with regards to the sexual misconduct scandal involving suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Leading the debate on the State of the Province Address at the Velddrif Town Hall, Dugmore said that while more than a month had passed since the issue came to light, the provincial legislature had still not discussed the issue, and accused the DA of using delaying tactics.

He urged Winde, acting DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers and Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez to be honest and transparent with the legislature and to reveal when they first heard the complaints about Fritz. “We expect more from you. The leaders of the DA need to tell us when they knew about this. How many young girls, DA members, were abused with people like yourselves knowing about it and not saying anything? You should be ashamed of yourselves,” he said. Winde on Tuesday told the legislature that he hoped to receive the report of the independent investigation by Advocate Jennifer Williams soon.

EFF MPL Melikhaya Xego said the Sopa had failed to address spatial planning and integration. “Available spaces and unused buildings within the city centre must be utilised for purposes of constructing housing for our people. The premier can’t talk about access to houses while our people live in shacks with no access to water, sanitation and electricity.” In his maiden address to the legislature, newly sworn-in GOOD party MPL Shaun August said the province’s education system was in shambles.