Andrew Jordaan 'showed no mercy' when he raped and murdered Felicity Cilliers









The excessive force used to rape and murder Felicity Cilliers in 2007 justified the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life in prison. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - The excessive force used to rape and murder Felicity Cilliers in 2007 justified the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life in prison. Also, convicted killer Andrew Jordaan showed no mercy in killing Cilliers. This was part of heads of arguments by State prosecutor Mbulelo Koti before Judge Lister Nuku in the Western Cape High Court, on Monday. Felicity Cilliers, 31, from Stellenbosch, was raped, strangled and left for dead in Longlands in 2007. Her body was found a week after she went missing. In August last year, Jordaan, was arrested in Ladysmith and taken by police to Cape Town. Jordaan was convicted on May 19.

“The deceased was defenceless and there is no evidence showing that Jordaan was provoked. The killing was planned and she was attacked in an area far from the people. He attacked Cilliers with the direct intention to kill her,” Koti submitted.

“Dr Kay Abrahams testified that the injuries to her genital area was so serious and showed that it was committed without mercy. The accused chose not to go to the box and explain the motive for the killing. He came up with lies and failed to take the court into his confidence.”

The prosecution also said Jordaan showed no remorse and no substantial and compelling circumstances existed that warranted deviation from the minimum sentence. The State has asked for a 10-year sentence for the rape conviction and life for the murder to be imposed.

Jordaan’s legal representative, Inge Levendall, said: “I request the court to note that once upon a time in the accused’s childhood he was victim of neglect and child abuse The accused is a perfect example of the cycle when such ill in our society is not addressed, then these victims grow up into adults.”

Sentence will be handed down on October 24.

