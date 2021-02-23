Angel House needs donors to help rescue safe space for abuse victims

Cape Town - Community-centred organisation Table View Angels said its emergency safe house, Angel House, could potentially face closure as they scramble to secure funds to pay their monthly expenses.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and looming financial insecurity, Angel House has seen a huge loss in debit orders covering monthly expenses and is running at a loss of R7 000 a month.

It has, for the past two-and-a-half years, offered a place of safety for individuals, mothers and children escaping from abused homes or after suffering traumatic events. It is situated within the Melkbosstrand to Milnerton area.

“Our Angel House offers temporary residential and family support in an inclusive environment for families during a period of crisis. In two years we have had 123 persons come through our doors with each one finding their own places to live,” said Angel House chief executive Ankarien Oelofse.

“If we can’t make up for the loss of income, we will have no option but to close our doors. There are no shelters in our area and the loss of the Angel House – Place of Safety will cause a huge gap in our area, as well as increase the number of families with children on the street. The services we offer to help families to get out of their situation will no longer be there.”