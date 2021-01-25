Anger after Gugulethu dance school teacher accused of raping seven girls

Cape Town – Gugulethu crime prevention structures held an intervention outreach programme at the weekend following the torching of a house belonging to a drama school teacher who has been accused of raping seven girls. The teacher, 38, is accused of sexually assaulting the girls, aged between 12 and 13, in Lotus Informal Settlement, and is expected to make his next court appearance on February 2. Detective Abram Moreki said initially one case was opened, and additional charges had now been added. “The case was reported at Gugulethu Police Station but is being investigated by the Specialised Unit of Mitchells Plain. The perpetrator was arrested for further investigation and bail is being denied,” he said. Last week, angry residents destroyed an informal structure that served as the dance studio and the place where the man had lived with his wife.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Thembinkosi Mjeza said the intervention outreach was aimed at ensuring the people did not take the law into their own hands or threaten each other.

“While also ensuring that people who were involved in the whole saga get the necessary help, even the wife.

“This case was brought up by one of the parents after going through the child’s phone and seeing adult communication between the man and the child, and she disclosed what has been happening.

“The perpetrator was arrested last Saturday, and the community found out false information that he was granted bail, and they went to torch his house after they protested at the police station,” he said.

Mjeza said they will keep the area under surveillance with the help of the neighbourhood watch. “We want to warn people that they should not gossip and make drastic decisions such as these, but should know that there are crime prevention structures where they can report to.

“For now, it’s best to ensure that the communities try to prevent this from happening in the near future and that Lotus does not become a playground for child molesters, burglars and drug abusers,” Mjeza said.

Freda Andjene, from the Gugulethu Development Forum, said the victims were receiving counselling.

Cape Argus