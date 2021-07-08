Anger over supposed plans for taxi rank in Goodwood

Cape Town - The Goodwood Ratepayers and Residents Association is questioning the City's intention to use a site off Goulburn and Station Streets, in Goodwood as an alternative temporary holding area for taxis. The association alleged that not a single City official or the ward councillor had advised them or the affected residents of the plan.

Chairperson Faizel Petersen said recently there were taxi related shootings in Bellville, yet the City was planning on bringing taxis to residents' door steps. “We received the document from a third party and were shocked as this will have a direct impact on the people that stay in that area. Already as it is, neither the City's law enforcement nor the province can manage the problem of taxis. “We don't know the purpose of this project, its duration, the law enforcement measures being put in place, the impact on property owners and benefits, and who is paying for it.

“The ward councillor Cecile Janse van Rensburg said she was not aware of this. However, the document clearly states that she is responsible for community participation and residents' concerns, as well as reporting back to the sub-council between July 5 and 12. If the ward councillor doesn't know about this, then that is of great concern,” said Petersen. Petersen said the City was already not actively managing the problem of the taxi industry. “The safety of the residents will be compromised. On numerous occasions in areas like Nyanga, Bellville there has been gun violence. With a taxi rank in a residential area there is bound to be an issue of noise nuisance that impacts people, and a lot of residents staying around the Goodwood station are pensioners.

“There is also an issue of informal trading that will take off when the taxi rank operates, will that be allowed and how will the City control it?” Petersen said. He said the City needed to look properly at which land was suitable that would have the least impact on the safety of residents and motorists. City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said operators had created an illegal minibus taxi rank at Goodwood Station.