Animal clinic overwhelmed by abandoned pets and is calling on Capetonians for support

Cape Town - Overwhelmed by the increasing number of pets left abandoned in Khayelitsha as the peak festive season gets under way, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic is appealing to pet lovers for support. The non-profit veterinary clinic works to service animals from the community and surrounding areas throughout the year at no cost to the owners, has released a public appeal calling on the public to support its fundraising drive.

Mdzananda fundraising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis said: “The festive season is happy for most, but for us, it is the hardest time of the year. “Currently, abandoned dogs have been pouring through the doors of our clinic. “We have a small shelter programme which can cater for 15 dogs.

“However, currently, we have about 24 dogs and 10 puppies along with many more dogs in foster care. “We are already over capacity and have had to start showing people away.” Based on its records the clinic noted that between November to February most community members travel to the Eastern Cape.

This leaves them with no place to leave their pets, but to abandon at the clinic. “On some occasions, we have had people throw their pets over our walls at night. “While we would rather the pets be with us than on the streets, this places extreme pressure on our staff, space and resources,” Du Plessis said.

Mdzananda general manager Heidi May said: “Some of the dogs at our shelter are usually not what people find attractive. “We have many Afrikanis, brown, short-haired dogs but not the cute and fluffy small breeds that get homes quickly. “Just last week, we had a rare case of a Boston Terrier puppy up for adoption.

“Within a few hours, we had hundreds of adoption requests. “We wish we had that type of response for our other dogs as so many sit in our shelter with no homes,” May said. Costs to take care of an abandoned pet for a month can be up to R1 500, excluding other essential costs such as staff, electricity and water.