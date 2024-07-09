Animal shelters appeal for help as Cape cold fronts and harsh rain wreak havoc

Cape Town - The torrential rainfall and strong winds have led to animal shelters appealing for assistance to ensure the safety and comfort of distressed pets. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha appealed to the public to adopt homeless dogs. The shelter said it was not ideal for them to be kept at the facility in this kind of weather because the concrete kennels retained the cold.

Fundraising, communications and programmes executive Marcelle du Plessis said: “Our shelter is currently operating at 150% capacity and is unable to accept any more surrenders. We are deeply concerned about the fate of the animals that cannot be taken in during this harsh weather.” Programmes manager Carolyn Dudgeon said adopting a dog would not only bring warmth and love to the animal, but also helped to create more space in the shelter for other pets in need. Du Plessis said it cost around R450 per month to care for one animal at the shelter.

The organisation also welcomed monetary donations and donated goods in the form of food, blankets, beds, jackets, leads and collars. Email [email protected] or call 064 985 2513 to adopt a dog. Visit www.mdzananda.co.za to view available dogs online. Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the organisation was inundated with calls for help and reports of animals without shelter.

Many animals were also roaming the streets, she said. “Wild animals are being displaced too and we have had the unseasonal admission of a puff adder, stabbed with a hot poker while trying to flee a flooded area for safer, higher ground,” Abraham said. There have also been numerous calls about animals left without shelter as a result of flooding in informal farming areas.

“Our biggest concern at the moment is further rainfall occurring. “We are in desperate need of blankets and dry and wet dog food.” Donations can be dropped off at PetShop Science stores.