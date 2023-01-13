Animal welfare inspector rescues pit bull from alleged dogfighting hell-hole in Hanover Park

Cape Town - A senior inspector for the Animal Welfare Society of SA rescued an abandoned pit bull from an alleged dogfighting pit in Hanover Park earlier this week. The animal safety group said that Senior Inspector Mark Levendal had rescued the abandoned adult male pit bull from the pit where, according to bystanders, dogs are regularly left to battle it out.

The hell-hole is said to be littered with contaminated drug paraphernalia, used condoms and blood spatter. “The loser of the fight is reportedly abandoned in the pit and left to die a slow and agonising death. “It took a massive team effort to safely haul the traumatised dog out of the pit,” the animal welfare group said.

“He has spent the past few days cowering nervously in his kennel but is slowly starting to warm to everyone whilst we ramp up our efforts to apprehend those responsible for throwing him into the pit.” Pit bulls have been dominating headlines in recent months with petitions and calls for the dog breed to be banned. The ban followed the death of 10-year-old Storm Nuku, who was mauled to death in September in Gqeberha.

Since then, there have been several other fatal incidents involving the power breed. Many people have been left feeling divided over the matter, with some even surrendering their pets to the SPCA. Cape Argus