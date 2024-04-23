Annual Slave Route Challenge returns to the CBD for 12th time

Cape Town - The 12th annual Slave Route Challenge will once again celebrate Cape Town’s rich history, culture and sense of community. The popular event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26, starting at the iconic Grand Parade in the CBD.

Organised by the Brimstone Itheko Sport Athletic Club, the event has been approved by Western Province Athletics and Athletics South Africa. The route itself honours Cape Town’s heritage of slavery by recognising the crucial role early slaves played in creating a cohesive and culturally diverse community. There will be something for everyone, with a schedule of events that accommodates all levels of fitness, including a 21.1km half-marathon, a 10km run, a 10km big walk, and a 5km fun run/walk.

Zarina Meyer-Brewer, president of the Brimstone Itheko, said the event was open to everyone, including those who just want to have fun. “We’re thrilled to invite runners, walkers and enthusiasts from all walks of life to join us for this unforgettable event,” she said. “Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking for a fun way to explore Cape Town, the Slave Route Challenge offers an experience like no other.”

Participants are urged to register as soon as possible to guarantee their place. Entries are open until May 12, with registering available online or at any Pick ‘n Pay Money Market counter. Shanaaz Ebrahim, who handles communications for the event, said: “This year, we are proud to announce that Paedspal and the Children’s Hospital Trust (Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital) are our official race beneficiaries.”