The SA Weather Service has advised the Disaster Risk Mangement Centre that another cold front approaching moving over the south-western Cape. Picture: Courtney Africa /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The SA Weather Service has advised the Disaster Risk Mangement Centre that another cold front is approaching, moving over the south-western Cape on Tuesday afternoon. Strong to gale force winds expected throughout Tuesday along the coast. Southwest-westerly swells will also increasing to 5.0-5.5m along the same stretch of coastline. Vessels will have difficulty in navigating, risk of capsizing. There may be some disruption for small harbours.

Beachfront activities such as swimming and angling are not advised.

Over recent weeks, a series of cold fronts have hit the Western Cape resulting in heavy rains, localised urban flooding and gale force winds in various parts of the Cape metropole.

The inclement weather has however brought with it much-needed rainfall. The weather bureau additionally warned that veld fire conditions were expected in the drier parts of the province, as high winds could help spark blazes.

“Strong north-westerly winds are expected in the western interior of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo and Breede Valley as well as the western and northern interior of the Eastern Cape.”

But it added: “While the prospect of rain for the Cape provinces will surely be welcomed, the quantity thereof will be fairly conservative. The short-term outlook for the week ahead sees a continuation of the recent trend for frequent cold fronts likely to develop over the southern oceans.

“The mid- to late-winter months of June and July are typically the time of year when one can expect more intense, well-defined frontal systems, typically with the potential to bring snow, bitter cold and good rainfall to parched and largely drought-stricken parts of the Cape provinces.”

While the rainfall was not expected to be heavy, heavier downpours would fall over the open ocean adjacent to the south-western Cape coast.

The weather bureau said: “Heavier rainfall can be expected over mountainous terrain, which will inevitably feed in to river and dam systems, which is good news for farmers and the general public alike.”

[email protected]