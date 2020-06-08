Another fatal drive-by shooting in Bonteheuwel

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A man was shot and killed in Bonteheuwel in a drive-by shooting on Sunday in a suspected gang-affiliated hit. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mackenzie said: “An illegal soccer match at the Bramble Way soccer field abruptly came to an end when a vehicle driving past the field opened fire on persons surrounding the field where the match was taking place.” Mackenzie said: “This incident could have been prevented if the soccer match was not taking place. Law enforcement officers need to enforce lockdown regulations and increase patrols in areas that have volatile gangs.” Last week a Bonteheuwel family were left devastated after a young father Moegamat Johnson, 31, and his 2-year-old-son Zhizhaurio were killed in a drive-by shooting, the latest in a string of gang-related shootings on the Cape Flats. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that since the weekend there had been an upsurge in gang-related shootings in Manenberg, Lentegeur, Bonteheuwel, Beacon Valley, Lavender Hill and other areas in Cape Town.

In Uitsig a law enforcement vehicle was stolen and set alight as officers who were busy with a cable theft operation in the area pursued cable thieves on foot.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayde Dyson said that the suspects hijacked the vehicle, which contained cables that had been recovered from the operation.

Dyson said: “The suspects drove off at high speed across a field, causing the cables to fall out of the vehicle. They abandoned the vehicle on the field. Officers pursued them and managed to arrest three. The law enforcement vehicle was set alight and completely destroyed.”

In Hanover Park, the metro police Tactical Response Unit arrested a 22-year-old man on a range of charges including murder.

While on patrol members of the SAPS heard a series of shots.

Upon further investigation, officers tracked the shooter to a residence in Lonston Road.

Dyson said: “Officers searched the suspect and found in his possession a firearm and ammunition.

“The suspect was transported to the Philippi SAPS for detention on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.”

[email protected]