Another Golden Arrow bus held up, passengers robbed
Cape Town – Days after a Golden Arrow bus driver was shot while dropping off passengers in Khayelitsha, another bus was held up and passengers robbed on Monday morning.
A passenger on the bus, Janet Aamina James, said: “I live in Tafelsig and needed to come to the CBD. I took a taxi to the Mitchells Plain Town Centre, where I boarded the Golden Arrow bus that was coming via Rocklands.
“We were driving past Samora Machel in Philippi, and as it went over the bridge I heard a commotion behind me. I turned and saw four guys, two wearing white T-shirts, one wearing a Kentucky jacket and the other in blue shorts.”
According to James, who came to the Cape Argus office accompanied by a fellow passenger, Andy Petersen, two of the robbers who were armed with a gun stood in the front of the bus by the driver and ordered everyone to give their money and their phones to the other two robbers who were moving through the bus row by row from the rear.
Petersen said: “After the robbery, the four men got off the bus and ran off.”
Golden Arrow Bus (GABS) spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “At approximately 10am on Monday morning, our operating tower was alerted to a robbery which had just taken place. The robbery took place on Jakes Gerwel in the vicinity of Samora Machel and was perpetrated by four unknown assailants who had posed as passengers on a bus travelling from Town Centre.
“After the robbery, the bus driver proceeded to Philippi SAPS for further assistance. Philippi SAPS offered trauma counselling and assistance to (the) passengers involved. We then assisted the passengers home after their details were recorded.”
There have been several robberies on Golden Arrow buses over the past few weeks.
Last month, Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela spoke of a partnership between the department and GABS to test new technological solutions to counter the attacks and robberies on buses.
