Another Golden Arrow bus held up, passengers robbed

Cape Town – Days after a Golden Arrow bus driver was shot while dropping off passengers in Khayelitsha, another bus was held up and passengers robbed on Monday morning.

A passenger on the bus, Janet Aamina James, said: “I live in Tafelsig and needed to come to the CBD. I took a taxi to the Mitchells Plain Town Centre, where I boarded the Golden Arrow bus that was coming via Rocklands.

“We were driving past Samora Machel in Philippi, and as it went over the bridge I heard a commotion behind me. I turned and saw four guys, two wearing white T-shirts, one wearing a Kentucky jacket and the other in blue shorts.”

According to James, who came to the Cape Argus office accompanied by a fellow passenger, Andy Petersen, two of the robbers who were armed with a gun stood in the front of the bus by the driver and ordered everyone to give their money and their phones to the other two robbers who were moving through the bus row by row from the rear.

Petersen said: “After the robbery, the four men got off the bus and ran off.”