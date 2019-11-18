Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association chairperson Osman Shaboodien said: “Our legal adviser had argued in our opposition to the appeal that this building would have a negative impact not only on the built environment but the social fabric of the Bo-Kaap community."
Shabodien said the building, if approved, would add to the “concrete wall” on Buitengracht Street, dividing the poor working-class Bo-Kaap from the rich city.
The proposed construction is a 9-storey mixed-use development next to the historic Auwal Mosque. It includes retail and short-term rentals with only five parking bays. Bo-Kaap residents said it was out of character with the historic Bo-Kaap buildings.
Initially approval was given to the developers to demolish the current houses on the site but then an appeal was lodged, delaying their plans.