Observatory Civic Association member Tauriq Jenkins claimed the developer acccused a handful of Observatory residents of stalling the project, but they were still applying to declare the area a heritage site.
On Tuesday, members of the First Nations and civic organisations held a press briefing over the controversial development by the Liesbeek Leisure Property Trust (LLPT).
Jenkins said the residents were determined to stall the project.
Two Rivers Urban Park Association chairperson Marc Turok said: “We have had five years of consultation and have a document which is still in place and entrenches this park as a park with its heritage and its environment that was supposed to be restored.