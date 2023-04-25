Another police officer charged with ‘corruption’ after allegedly assisting in drug bust

Cape Town - Another police officer, Mthuthuzeli Qikila, has been arrested along with six other officers, following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit. Court documents revealed that Thandile Damini, Alwabi Magazi and Mthuthuzeli Qikila have been charged at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court over corruption.

In an affidavit by Anti-Corruption Unit officer Yolande Baerts it was revealed the value of abalone amounted to R360 000, while the amount of cocaine allegedly found in their possession was 200g. They allegedly used a marked police vehicle and offered to assist a witness to illegally transport 200g of cocaine to ensure “he does not get arrested”. “The witness was legally in possession of the cocaine that has a street value of R200000.”

Court documents further indicate Qikila was only arrested on April 13, 2023. Qikila, 42 from Langa has since furnished the court with a bail application. Baerts said: “The accused has contact with other members of the police service who have access to the information at the SAPS. “There was already an attempt to access this information system in order to establish the personal information of a witness in a case related to this matter by doing an enquiry on his motor vehicle registration number.