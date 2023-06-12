Another son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss targeted after his brother was wounded

Cape Town - Another son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen was shot while he was driving. Nino Booysen was shot exactly a month after his brother Joel was wounded in an attempted hit on May 8 in Green Point.

Jerome confirmed to Cape Argus sister paper the Daily Voice that this was the second attempt on Joel’s life. “No, it is true they tried to shoot him while leaving Belhar but the car is armoured and he was not injured. We know who it is. We know everything. This is just out of jealousy.” Nino was shot on Friday on the corner of Radnor Road and Robert Sobukwe Drive in Parow Industrial.

He was driving with four other people, including a 9-year-old boy. A picture shared on social media showed a black Range Rover with crash damage on the right side which was stopped on an island in the road. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were investigating a case of attempted murder.

“Ravensmead police registered five attempted murder cases following a shooting incident on Friday afternoon at about 3.10pm. “Three persons, a 9-year-old boy and two males aged 46 and 53 were injured during this incident. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for this incident is suspected to be gang-related,” he said.

Van Wyk added that detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit had been assigned to probe the matter. Jerome was attacked six times and shot five times between 2017 and 2018. He was shot in the neck while on his way to a funeral in Elsies River on May 8, 2017, and survived.