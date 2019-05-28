Bo-Kaap residents have claimed another victory after developer Blok Urban Living dropped its interdict against the community. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Bo-Kaap residents have claimed another victory after developer Blok Urban Living dropped its interdict against the community. The Western Cape High Court decided the developer could not transfer its interdict application to Prime Point Properties.

It was also decided that the matter regarding the cost would be carried over until the next matter was heard on June 19.

Blok served the application earlier this month, the first day of the holy month of Ramadaan, and it was set for hearing on Monday. The application was also brought on the eve of Bo-Kaap’s victory after 19 sites were declared National Heritage Sites by the Department of Arts and Culture.

It also emerged that the chief executive of Blok was also the chief executive of Prime Point Properties, according to a company search.

Court papers state that Blok entered into a written sales agreement with the new owners in June last year. The property was sold to them for R51 795 076.55. Blok developers had initially planned to develop a pilot inclusionary-housing project.

In November, the Western Cape High Court granted the interdict to the developers, preventing the community from interfering with construction.

Tim Dunn, a lawyer for the residents, said: “We don’t want to get the residents involved in a situation where they owe Blok R400 000 each month to pay their legal fees. We don’t want to litigate in circumstances where we are unsure whether we’re going to win or not.”

Blok said: “Due to technicalities in the legal system, the case involving Blok has been dropped.”

