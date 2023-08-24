Another young woman brutally murdered in Bonteheuwel

Cape Town - A young woman’s body was discovered in a field where she was brutally murdered. Jayden Adams, 21, is the second woman killed in 10 days in Bonteheuwel.

On August 13, Ashura Jantjies was killed in a home that she shared with her boyfriend Waleed Khan, who has since been arrested for her murder. Adams was in her pyjamas when her body was discovered on a sportsfield. Local councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “She reportedly went there quite late last night with someone, and when she got there the person stabbed her in the head from the back. “She fought back, she had defensive wounds to her hands and her fists were clenched.

“He then proceeded to throw a brick at her head. She was in her pyjamas, she could have been ready for bed, she went with someone known to her. The knife that was used on her was a normal kitchen knife, a broken knife was next to her and we assume that is the murder weapon.” Mckenzie said that just after 9am yesterday, his office was informed of a body that was found at the back of the Metropolitan sports field. Jayden Adams was found dead in a sports field in Bonteheuwel. Photographer: Leon Knipe “The field has been a consistent problem in our community for far too long.

“And on Tuesday night or yesterday morning the body of a young woman was brought to the sports ground. “She had been brutally murdered, her body was discovered by someone yesterday morning. “It is extremely sad what we have seen and experienced. Especially as this happened during Women's Month.

“This is the second murder of a female in Bonteheuwel. “I want to appeal to the community, there was someone who was with Jayden on Tuesday night, someone walked with her to the field and someone knows who she was with. “That is why I am appealing to the community to tell us who that person is, so that there is peace brought to her family. We need to stand up and speak about this.

“The best thing we can do to honour our women and children this month is to highlight the ones who are hurting them.” The councillor said that he had been complaining about the field, which was used for criminal activities. “There is a lot of vandalism, the City has very little control over what happens to the facility run by the facility control management committee.

“The community doesn’t have access to the facility, it stands empty and there's a lot of criminal activities, what happened to her is interesting,” Mckenzie concluded. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Bishop Lavis detectives were investigating a murder following the discovery of a female body with multiple stab wounds to the neck and hands on Wednesday at 10.45am in a passage between the Metropolitan sportsfield and a primary school. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”