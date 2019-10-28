The long-awaited hearing of the disciplinary matter begins this morning and the HPCSA prosecutor has confirmed that the hearing is set to proceed on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Southern Sun Hotel, Newlands.
The hearing starts at 10am and is open to the public to attend.
De Vos and his legal team will be arguing that despite their best efforts to obtain the prescribed documents needed for a fair hearing, the HPCSA has not complied, and as such justice cannot be seen to be done.
De Vos, a member of the anti-abortion group Doctors For Life, has been barred from practising medicine since July 2017 when it’s alleged he advised a woman that her unborn child was a human being. He was then charged for unprofessional conduct by the HPCSA, but the hearing has been delayed on a number of occasions by the HPCSA.