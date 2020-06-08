Anti-apartheid activist Dawood Khan turns 90 today

Cape Town - Anti-apartheid and community activist Dawood Khan celebrated his 90th birthday today. Khan, a former ward councillor for Kensington, was a pivotal member of the Western Cape Traders Association. He has been living in Kensington for approximately 60 years with his eldest son. His son, Mohamed Hoosain Khan, said: “When it comes to Kensington, he is like a mayor here. You can knock on the door for anything, whether you have pension or housing problems; he has always been there (for others). He is like a godfather at the civic centre and old age-homes." In the 1960s, Khan was arrested and detained for 180 days without trial at Caledon Square police station, along with his uncle. “I don’t feel that I am a 90-year-old man. I loved very much to work in the community. I used to take people with my car to collect their pension or go to the hospital when they were sick. It made me very happy that I could take them My love was there for the community,” said Khan.

“When I stood to become a councillor in Maitland, everybody said 'you won't make it', and I myself knew that in this ward, which is predominantly coloured no coloured man could ever win this ward.

"When I stood, I used to go among the coloured people in Kensington if they had problems and so on, and it gave me a shock to find that I won this ward. That made me the happiest in my life.”

He added: “I’ve met Mandela, our president now, Cyril (Ramaphosa); when he sees me, he calls me by my name and I would very much love to go and see him before I die.”

