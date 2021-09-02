Anti-Gang Unit arrests two after R1 million drug bust in Gugulethu

Cape Town - Two people in Cape Town have been arrested after police found over R1 million worth of drugs as well as firearms and ammunition in their possession. The arrests came after the Anti-Gang Unit conducted an operation also involving intelligence officers and the combat team in Gugulethu on Wednesday, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Thursday.

Armed with a search warrant, officers pounced on a residence in the NY 155 area just before 5 pm and seized two firearms, ammunition and an assortment of large quantities of drugs worth over R1 million. Two suspects were arrested over drugs worth over R1 million in Gugulethu. Photo: South African Police Service (SAPS) These included 28 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R840 000, 18.63 grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of R300, nearly 2kg of crystal meth with an estimated street value of R200 000 and 0.63 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of R500. “The suspects aged 28 and 32 will appear in court soon on charges of possession of drugs and illegal firearms and ammunition,” Potelwa said.