Anti-Gang Unit make firearms, ammunition and drug bust in Kensington

Cape Town - The Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) has dealt the drug trade a severe blow after arresting two suspects who were found in a house with illegal firearms, ammunition of various calibres and drugs in their possession.

In a statement released on Wednesday, SAPS spokesperson André Traut said the AGU conducted an operation on a house in 9th Avenue in Kensington after they received information about illegal activity.

Traut said upon searching the residence, members of the AGU found an Uzi sub-machine gun, two 9mm pistols, a .38 Special revolver and 6 161 rounds of various calibre of ammunition along with drugs which were comprised of 2 957 mandrax tablets, 478 grams of methamphetamine and two grams of cocaine.

Officers also confiscated R2 600 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Traut said two suspects, a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested by the team.

“The circumstances surrounding the arrests and discovery of the firearms as well as drugs are still under investigation while the suspects are awaiting their court appearance,” he said.

The duo are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The acting provincial commissioner of police in the Western Cape, Major-General Thembisile Patekile, lauded the team of officers for moving a step forward in creating a safer environment for the residents of the province by removing armed criminals from the streets.

In an unrelated incident, on Tuesday members of the Anti-Corruption Unit arrested their own colleagues when four police officials, aged between 27 and 37, were arrested for corruption, theft and robbery.

The officers were stationed at Harare police station.

African News Agency (ANA)