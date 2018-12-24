A 26-year-old alleged gang member is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was nabbed by the Anti-Gang Unit. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency/ANA.

Cape Town - A 26-year-old alleged gang member is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was nabbed by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members on Friday. He was arrested for a series of violent crimes, some dating back a year. His arrest came while AGU members of the unit were conducting an investigation on an estate in Paarl.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspect is alleged to have terrorised communities on the Cape Flats, including Lavender Hill and Steenberg, where he allegedly attacked fellow gang members and innocent people.

Van Wyk said the suspect had been on the run for some time; “and meanwhile, shooting incidents in the Lavender Hill area have subsided”.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula has hailed the arrest by the AGU as a step in the right direction towards defeating the scourge of gang violence.

Meanwhile, an Operation Thunder Intelligence-driven operation was activated at noon on Friday after a 24-year-old woman was shot and injured in Matroos Square, Factreton.

The operation led to the successful arrest of two males aged 26 and 34 at premises in Drommedaris Street.

Van Wyk said police recovered two 9mm firearms and ammunition inside a bedroom in a wendy house at the back of the property.

Both suspects will be charged with two counts of illegal possession of prohibited firearms, four for illegal possession of firearm parts and three for illegal possession of ammunition.

The suspects will today appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today. Van Wyk said bail would be opposed by the State.

[email protected]