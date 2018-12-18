Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Cape Town - Anti-Gang Unit members descended on Paarl on Monday, after receiving a tip-off about suspected gang activity in Chicago. "Members of the Anti Gang Unit worked tirelessly on Monday 2018-12-17 at about 11:30, when they received information about gang activity in the Chicago area of Paarl East," police spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

"The members searched about 20 shacks in an informal settlement where they found about 12 males who belong to the 27 gang grouping. At one of the shacks members confiscated 13 .303 rifle rounds and 11 9mm rounds. A 28-year-old female was arrested on charges of illegal possession of ammunition," he said.

Picture: Supplied/SAPS

"During the search members also found six parcels of dagga and 23 dagga cigarettes abandoned," Van Wyk said.

"The suspect will appear in the Paarl Magistrates Court once charged on the mentioned charges," he said.

Cape Argus

