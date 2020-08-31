Anti-GBV protesters considering charges against SAPS after protest turns hostile

Cape Town - A group of anti-GBV protesters who participated in Saturday's protest march in the CBD are considering laying charges against the police. The group saw first hand the police response to what began as a peaceful protest but ended in screams of terror and fear as police ran into the crowd brandishing service weapons. A source said the charge took place after a separate group of protesting bikers rode into the protest and began pushing through a police barricade to reach the statue in front of Parliament. The bikers, who were protesting against farm murders, overtook the anti-GBV march and, according to David Shields, one of the anti-GBV protesters arrested on Saturday, the police without warning began to use stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters. Shields said: “Before the bikers arrived on the scene, our protest was very peaceful. We were not fighting or pushing, nor did we respond in such a manner when the police began throwing tear gas and stun grenades at us. The police ran toward women and children, while holding their service weapons, during a march against violence. I have never seen anything like that before.”

Shields added that he, along with the other arrested protesters, was only released on Sunday at 1am.

African News Agency photographer Armand Hough said: “Although the anti-GBV protest was illegal, they were peacefully chanting and marching down the streets with their placards. Unfortunately, when a group of protesting bikers began pushing through the police barricade, the police retaliated by throwing tear gas and stun grenades.”

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “The Cape Town police are investigating cases of public violence, malicious damage to property, transgressions relating to the Disaster Management Act and an attempted murder following a protest that occurred on Saturday morning on the corner of Roeland and Buitenkant streets.

“According to reports, a group of about 500 bikers and 400 people with posters participated in a gender-based violence and femicide protest.

"The reports further indicate they blocked the road and damaged vehicles in the vicinity.

"Members took action to disperse the crowd. SAPS members arrested 18 people, who are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court today.”

