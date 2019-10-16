During the exam period, candidates would be allowed into the venue if they arrived within one hour of the exam starting, but would not be granted any extra time to complete the paper.

“While we hope to have the support of public transport operators during this period, we also have to be aware that accidents or other events can happen I appeal to candidates to leave home early. They should aim to get to a venue early rather than risk being late,” said Schäfer.

Today pupils wrote paper one of computer applications technology, however, the exams were affected by load shedding that hit the country. The rest of the exams start next week.

“I’m appealing to our public transport partners to take the necessary steps to ensure that scholars travelling to and from their exams are not disrupted in any way; we must work together to prevent any unnecessary disruption to our learners during this time,” said Madikizela.

“We are committed to working closely with our public transport partners, South African National Taxi Council, Metrorail, Golden Arrow Bus Services and MyCiti to provide the necessary support to make sure that no scholar is prejudiced; by getting our learners at school on time, our transport partners are securing their future,” he said.

