Appeal to raise funds for Anothando Mhlobo’s funeral

Cape Town - The Hout Bay family of a 3-year-old boy, Anothando Mhlobo, whose body was discovered last month, is appealing for assistance for his funeral. Hout Bay Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Anthony Chemaly said the family was struggling to transport the body of their child to the Eastern Cape to bury him. This after the police confirmed that the decomposed body of a child found in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, last month was that of Anothando, who went missing while playing outside his home in August. His body was discovered by a 44-year-old man digging for sand on an open field, about 100m from Anothando’s home. Chemaly pleaded with the community to assist the family.

He said a fund-raising initiative was under way to raise about R20 000 for the family.

“We also have some funding which was received for the helicopter search at the time when Anothando went missing. Some of that money will be paid to the CPF and donated to the Mhlobo family, hopefully this week. The money is about R13 000,” said Chemaly.

The Hout Bay family of a 3-year-old child, Anothando Mhlobo, whose body was discovered in a rocky, sandy area last month, is appealing for assistance for his funeral. Picture: Supplied

Hout Bay Neighbourhood Watch spokesperson Dooren Malan said they hoped that the people of Hout Bay would once again open their hearts to help the family by contributing to the BackaBuddy crowdfunding platform.

Resident Clare de Beer, who initiated BackaBuddy, an online campaign to raise funds to help the Mhlobo family, said the community had been following the Mhlobo’s story and hoping and praying for his safe return.

“Our Hout Bay community was united during our search for this little boy, and now we are asking once again for your help to raise funds for Anothando’s burial,” said De Beer.

“This is a matter of urgency, as the boy’s body is in the morgue. The family does not have resources to give little Anothando the burial he deserves, and to give closure to his family.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can contact De Beer on 060 679 3548 or visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/anothando-mhlobo

Cape Argus