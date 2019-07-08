Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz wants a successor to outgoing provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula to be appointed as soon as possible. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz wants a successor to outgoing provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula to be appointed as soon as possible so as to enable the pending elections of the Community Policing Forums (CPFs) set for between September and December this year. The provincial commissioner's role in the CPF electoral process is outlined in Section 21 of SAPS Act 68 of 1995, which states, “(1) A provincial commissioner shall, subject to the direction of the MEC, be responsible for establishing a provincial community police board. (2) A provincial community police board shall, subject to subsection (3), consist of representatives of area community police boards designated for that purpose by the area community police boards in the province concerned. (3) Subject to section 23 (1) (b), the provincial commissioner and the members designated by him or her from time to time for that purpose, shall be members of the provincial community police board concerned.”

The MEC said: “The call to expedite the appointment of the new provincial commissioner is based on a number of priorities, including the urgent need to address the flare-up of violent crime, gang activities and murders; all of which require capable leadership within the SAPS.

"Equally, a prompt appointment of a provincial commissioner is necessary for the pending elections of the Community Policing Forums (CPFs), which will take place between September and December 2019.”

MEC Fritz said: “CPFs, which are made up of community members, are a critical component of many of our policing strategies and policies.

"For example CPFs play an important role in facilitating the National Anti-Gang Strategy, the White Paper on Policing, the White Paper on Safety and Security and the Violence Prevention Strategy. We must therefore ensure that CPFs are and remain functional in terms of their statutory functions, as set out in Section 18 of the SAPS Act.

"It is critically important that a provincial commissioner be appointed prior to the CPF elections so as to facilitate a seamless electoral process. This will ensure that the CPFs are truly representative of their communities.

“I would further like to encourage all community members to involve themselves in their local CPF Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and the upcoming elections.

"Each and every single citizen of this province needs to contribute to the discussion on safety in their communities. If you or your organisation is interested in joining a CPF, and would like to participate in its activities, please inquire with the Department of Community Safety, or with your local SAPS station commander.

"You will need to obtain, fill in and submit the necessary application form to register your organisation. You can download the form from the Department of Community Safety’s website at www.westerncape.gov.za by selecting Department of Community Safety. Registration will be open until July 22.”

Fritz further said: “I have noted that CPF members have met recently with the National Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, regarding their service delivery needs and the deployment of the SANDF in their communities."

